A cabal of some of the most high-profile people in media, finance, and technology descended on Idaho’s resort town of Sun Valley in private jets this past week to tackle, among other things, climate change.

On the day the conference began, traffic from private jets got to be so busy that the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily banned planes on the West Coast from taking off.

The FAA told Fox News it held planes on the ground at their departure airports to avoid congestion in the airspace around Sun Valley.

The manager of the Friedman Memorial Airport in the neighboring town of Hailey, predicted ahead of the conference that he expected more than 90 private planes.

A session preaching the perils of climate change to people who flew to the event on their own carbon-emitting Gulfstream jets rankled some business leaders that FOX Business contacted earlier in the week.

One CEO, ironically referring to Gates said, “Talking climate change on his private jet?”

Steve Milloy pointed out the obvious “Climate Hypocrisy”.

So many billionaires in private jets flew to Sun Valley to hear

@BillGates rave about climate that the FAA had to stop temporarily shutdown Western air space to other air traffic.

Often referred to as a summer camp for some of the world’s billionaires, this year’s fun in the sun was attended by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Billy’s public image has taken a hit over his upcoming divorce and reported ties to alleged sexual deviant Jeffrey Epstein.

The closing speech was given by super-wealthy Warren Buffett.

There were no “working-class Americans” taking a week off from work, and driving their cars and trucks to Idaho, so they could speak about real-life, everyday concerns.

Why make the trip when their voices would likely have been drowned out by the roar of all those private, carbon polluting, jets, shuttling “woke” billionaires to and from their next virtue-signaling event?

