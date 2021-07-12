https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/birds-feather-jen-psaki-biden-white-house-refuse-blame-communism-mass-protests-cuba/
Kindred Spirits.
White House Spokesman Jen Psaki refused to blame Castro communism for the mass protests in Cuba.
The brutal Castro regime has ruled Cuba since 1959.
The communists destroyed the former island paradise.
Today it’s a sh*thole of poverty, suffering and corruption.
On Monday Jen Psaki refused to blamed communism for the mass protests in Cuba.
Instead, she blamed the coronavirus.
This is who they are.
