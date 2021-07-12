http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WgPo9hvqzJE/

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to President Joe Biden’s plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

Blackburn voiced her concern with how China moves forward in Afghanistan after Biden left Afghanistan out with what she described as “let’s get out of there, and we will figure out the rest of it later.” She warned Russia, China, Iran and North Korea would become a “new axis of evil.”

“[W]e are very concerned about how China is going to move forward in Afghanistan, and one of the things we do know is this: President Trump had a plan, for how he would come out of Afghanistan,” Blackburn outlined. “And what you have with President Biden is let’s get out of there, and we will figure out the rest of it later. There is a big difference in the approach to that.”

“Now also, I think it is significant — we have to remember what China would like with Afghanistan is that land route into Iran. And this puts them straight into Tehran, and f you look at Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, that is your new axis of evil,” she added.

