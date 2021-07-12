https://www.oann.com/boj-to-buy-green-bonds-as-part-of-fx-management-jiji/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=boj-to-buy-green-bonds-as-part-of-fx-management-jiji



FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

July 12, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will buy ‘green bonds’ as part of measures to manage foreign currencies, Jiji news agency reported on Monday, without citing sources.

The report comes ahead of the central bank’s July 15-16 policy-setting meeting.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

