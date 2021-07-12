https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-ag-barr-forbid-investigations-2020-election-per-pennsylvania-us-attorney/

According to Bill Lawrence Online:

Barr Forbid Fraud Investigations Says President — President Trump, at yesterday’s talk at Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) revealed that “a day ago (he) received a statement from the U.S. attorney, highly respected, in Pennsylvania, that Bill Barr would not allow him to investigate voter fraud.”

President Trump discusses this at the 43:00 mark in the video below:

I just a day ago received a statement from the US Attorney, highly respected in Pennsylvania, that Bill Barr would not allow him to investigate voter fraud. Can you believe it? Now you have to understand, Philidelphia is the second most corrupt place, so I understand ok, in the nation. You know what first is? Detroit.

Detroit was so corrupt. Philidelphia was so corrupt. But the US Attorney was not allowed to investigate.