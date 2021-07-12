https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-larry-elder-is-running-for-governor-of-california/

Can wait for the debates. Will they call him racist?

Gavin Newsom’s party affiliation (D) cannot be on recall ballot, judge rules…

🚨UPDATE: Newsom just LOST in court. Judge rules that Gavin Newsom will NOT have a (D) next to his name on recall ballot. He forgot to file his paperwork before the deadline. This is great news for the recall effort! Follow me to keep updated! — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) July 13, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will not be allowed to have his Democrat Party preference printed on the recall ballot, a judge decided Monday.

The judge’s decision comes after attorneys representing Newsom and Secretary of State Shirley Weber faced off in court for about an hour. Newsom then requested the Sacramento County judge make a decision on the issue in writing Monday.

Newsom was required to include his party preference in his reply to the recall petition in February of 2020. One of his lawyers who handled the paperwork admitted to the judge Friday he screwed up.

On Monday, the judge said this did not excuse his noncompliance with the law.

