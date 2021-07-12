http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/X8h-Skk7PcY/bright-lights-swarm-iss-live-24510859

A video appears to show a “swarm” of bright lights flying past the International Space Station (ISS) and it has sent conspiracy theorists scrambling to suggest what they might be,

In the footage, uploaded by popular YouTuber MrMBB333, the dark sky is continually interrupted with pinpricks of light flying past the space station.

The objects appear to be of varying sizes and it is impossible to tell how far away they are.

Some people have suggested the objects are UFOs of alien origin, but the YouTuber says he has “no idea”.

“It’s not every day you see a swarm like this, in fact, I have never seen a swarm like this,” he says.







(Image: YouTube / MrMBB333)



“I don’t know what these are, there is no meteor shower ongoing, there have been no meteors… these bright lights are going in all different directions,” he adds.

He said there were likely “hundreds” because the camera was only filming in one direction.

Since he uploaded the clip on July 11, it has been watched more than 37,000 times and inundated with comments.

One user wrote: “Tonight (July 10th) I was sat outside and noticed lots of these little lights in the sky.







(Image: ESA/NASA)



“They looked exactly like the ones on the ISS video and moved the same.

“They were definitely not satellites or aircraft. Completely silent too.”

A second wrote: “You can not convince me those are all just space junk and satellites, NO WAY.”

Someone else suggested the existence of aliens was about to be announced by the US President and wrote: “A world message is coming! Run for the hills if Biden acknowledges UAPs!”

“Merkaba Ship, Wheels within Wheels, interdimensional craft,” commented another user.

Not everyone was convinced the bright objects were UFOs and a few suggested it was merely space junk.

One said: “I feel that you need to look up the meanings of both ‘huge’ and ‘swarm.'”

Someone else piped up: “They claim there is a s*** ton of space junk floating around in Earth’s orbit.

“If this is that it’s definitely the first time I’ve ever seen it captured on video.

“If there is as much as they claim we should be seeing it all the time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

