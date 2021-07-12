https://www.oann.com/broadcom-in-talks-to-buy-software-firm-sas-institute-wsj/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=broadcom-in-talks-to-buy-software-firm-sas-institute-wsj



FILE PHOTO: The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO: The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 12, 2021

(Reuters) – Chip and software company Broadcom Inc is in talks to buy SAS Institute Inc in a deal that could value the software firm in the range of $15 billion to $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3xDQHKE)

Broadcom and SAS did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

