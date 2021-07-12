https://nationalfile.com/video-jenner-admits-to-dressing-up-in-adolescent-daughters-clothes-is-proud-of-how-stealthy-solo-drag-parties-were/

Video footage from a pro-transgender speech Caitlyn Jenner gave at the Chicago House Speaker Series in 2015 shows Jenner appearing to brag about sneaking into bedrooms and stealing the clothes of one of the then-adolescent Jenner daughters and trying them on when no one was around. Jenner expressed pride in being “stealthy” about the crossdressing lifestyle for years, so much so that the secret was never uncovered until Jenner was seen with the daughter’s clothes on a CCTV camera.

“One daughter was stealing the other daughter’s clothes,” Jenner said. “Okay, so, she set her computer up in the room, and she put on that like, security device so that if anybody walked in it would videotape them, okay? I didn’t know that, okay?” The audience then burst into hysterical laughter.

Jenner continued, “So, so, everybody’s gone, I got like three or four hours, let’s try on a few things [from my daughter’s wardrobe] here. And, and, all of a sudden the kids come home and I hear this big commotion going on in the other room, and Kris goes, ‘Over here.’ Yeah.”

“I was very stealthy,” Jenner bragged. “Honestly, i went all these years, I would go to hotels, cross-dress, this and that, and never get caught. I have to [admit], I’m proud of that, okay?”

Jenner is currently being seriously considered as a major political player in the Republican party, and is campaigning for the position of state governor in California. During a recent appearance at the Dallas Conservative Political Action Conference, Jenner gave a somewhat vague definition of the term, “America First.”

Several Republican commentators, such as Tomi Lahren, have lashed out at Jenner critics for being “despicable.”

