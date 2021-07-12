https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/caitlyn-jenner-harassed-at-cpac/
The attacks on @Caitlyn_Jenner are despicable. I’ll go to bat for her every single time and if you want to take my “conservative” card for it, take it and shove it. Your mob is no better than the Left’s and in fact, it’s uglier.
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 12, 2021
Tomi Lahren stands up for Jenner, but she should admit Republicans need a stronger candidate against Newsom. All eyes on Richard Grenell as speculation mounts he will announce a run.
Listen to @Caitlyn_Jenner as she talks about what America First means to her! pic.twitter.com/yk7d49S7g7
— America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) July 11, 2021
Jenner harassed at CPAC.
Caitlyn Jenner was harassed yesterday at CPAC. pic.twitter.com/sgwwcqEdwV
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 10, 2021