https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/caitlyn-jenner-harassed-at-cpac/

Posted by Kane on July 12, 2021 2:24 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Tomi Lahren stands up for Jenner, but she should admit Republicans need a stronger candidate against Newsom. All eyes on Richard Grenell as speculation mounts he will announce a run.

Jenner harassed at CPAC.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...