Left-Wing Hollywood star and pop singer Cher has once again launched an unhinged rant, calling the United States “vile” and “racist” while also condemning new voter integrity laws as “sins.”

Cher fired off her latest rant on Monday, warning the U.S. “will remain a vile, racist country forever” unless “monumental” changes are made immediately. Among the changes she is targeting are recently passed voter integrity laws that put in place security measures such as voter ID.

@PatinkinMandy IVE ALWAYS KNOWN WE WERE A RACIST COUNTRY,BUT THINGS WE’VE DONE,(ARE DOING)ARE WORSE THAN I EVER IMAGINED.IF WE DONT MAKE MONUMENTAL CHANGES “NOW”WE’LL REMAIN A VILE,RACIST COUNTRY 4EVER‼️NEW VOTING LAWS PASSED BY REPUBLICANS

AGAINST BLK,& POOR ARE SINS,NOT LAWS. — Cher (@cher) July 12, 2021

Cher was responding to fellow left-wing Hollywood star Mandy Patinkin, who is urging people to sign a petition protesting the planned execution of Julius Jones, an Oklahoma death row prisoner.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent poll showed a majority of voters rejecting the Democrat-fueld narrative regarding election integrity, with more than three-quarters indicating they support basic election integrity safeguards such as voter ID and signature verification. The poll also showed a vast majority reject “racism” as a reason for such laws.

Indeed, support for voter ID laws are overwhelming across racial and political affiliations. A Monmouth University poll released late June showed 77 percent of white voters and 84 percent of non-white voters support laws requiring people prove their identity to vote. Pointedly, 91 percent of Republicans, 87 percent of independents, and 62 percent of Democrats support requiring photo IDs to vote in U.S. elections.

Cher is one of many Hollywood stars who have publicly denounced voter integrity laws in states including Georgia, claiming they represent a new form of “voter suppression.” As Breitbart News reported, the Oscar-winning Moonstruck star claimed the GOP has a “dream of white supremacy,” arguing Republican leaders want to “bring Jim Crow back.”

She has also lashed out at Republican lawmakers, calling them “evil,” “soulless,” and “bigots.”

