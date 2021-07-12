https://www.oann.com/citi-to-sell-venezuela-operations-to-bnc/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=citi-to-sell-venezuela-operations-to-bnc



FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a branch of Citi Bank in Caracas, Venezuela February 14, 2017. Picture taken February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a branch of Citi Bank in Caracas, Venezuela February 14, 2017. Picture taken February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

July 12, 2021

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would sell its operations in Venezuela to Banco Nacional de Crédito (BNC).

The sale to the Venezuelan bank, which has received regulatory approval, is expected to close in the next few weeks, Citi said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

