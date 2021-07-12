http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/OX8EuX3M0pQ/covid-19-origin-italy-11626028854

Giovanni Fellegara, seated, Raffaele Gianotti and Massimo Barberis, in gray sweater, in Milan in February. The details of a woman featured in research they published have been lost.

Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...