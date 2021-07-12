https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnn-medical-expert-urges-we-must-make-life-hard-for-unvaccinated-test-them-twice-weekly

Dr. Leana Wen, CNN medical contributor and former head of Planned Parenthood, argued that life needs to be made difficult for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, suggesting they should be barred from public events and forced into twice-weekly testing for the virus.

“It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated,” Wen urged. “Right now, it’s kind of the opposite.”

Unvaccinated Americans are still allowed freedom, she complained.

“But at some point these mandates, by workplaces, by schools, I think it will be important to say, ‘Hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms, you have to get twice-weekly testing,’” the CNN contributor said. “Basically, we need to make getting vaccinated the easy choice.”

Back in April, Wen argued on CNN that Americans’ freedom should be tied to their COVID-19 vaccination status, The Daily Wire reported:

“My main concern is that we’re not going to reach herd immunity because of vaccine hesitancy,” Wen said. “And I know that’s hard for a lot of people to believe, who desperately want the vaccine right now. And they’re thinking, ‘Oh, well, it’s just a small percentage of people who are actually anti-vaxxers.’ And that’s true.” “There is the anti-science, anti-vaxxer contingent,” Wen continued. “But I think that there are many more people, millions of people who, for whatever reason, have concerns about the vaccine, who just don’t know what’s in it for them. And we need to make it clear to them that the vaccine is the ticket back to pre-pandemic life. And the window to do that is really narrowing. I mean, you were mentioning, Chris, about how all these states are reopening. They are reopening at 100 percent.” “And we have a very narrow window to tie reopening policy to vaccination status,” Wen added. “Because otherwise, if everything is reopened, then what’s the carrot going to be? How are we going to incentivize people to actually get the vaccine? So that’s why I think the CDC and the Biden administration needs to come out a lot bolder and say, ‘If you’re vaccinated, you can do all these things. Here are all these freedoms that you have,’ because otherwise, people are going to go out and enjoy these freedoms anyway. And I fear a situation of coming into the fall, where we never reach herd immunity, and then we get hit by the next surge of COVID-19, in the fall, something that we could have prevented, if we just got people vaccinated now.”

Wen exited Planned Parenthood in July 2019, The Daily Wire reported, before landing her gig with CNN.

WATCH:

CNN’s @DrLeanaWen: The Biden Admin should say to unvaccinated Americans: “Hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms, you have to get twice weekly testing.” pic.twitter.com/Gsu34HG6jz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2021

