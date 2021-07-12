https://thehill.com/homenews/media/562649-tucker-carlson-furious-at-fox-news-executives-for-not-defending-his-nsa-spying

Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonTrump, DeSantis lead CPAC straw poll The Memo: Biden and Democrats face dilemma on vaccine mandates Tucker Carlson says he was pursuing Putin interview around time of spying claims MORE is reportedly “furious” with Fox News executives for not “backing him up” over his allegations the National Security Agency (NSA) was spying on him.

“Tensions are sky high,” a source familiar with the matter told CNN in a report published on Monday.

According to another source, Carlson has “always had tension with” the higher ups at Fox, but in light of his recent claims he is “extra pissed.”

However, the popular primetime host denied the claims that he is upset with Fox management in texts to CNN.

“I’m not mad at anyone at Fox,” Carlson wrote. “If I was, I’d say so. I’m mad at you for lying relentlessly. What a loathsome person you are. Please print that.”

Citing someone he referred to as a “whistleblower from within the U.S. government,” Carlson claimed in June that he and his show’s producers had been informed that the NSA was “monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

For the past few weeks, Carlson has doubled down on the claims, as the agency itself has denied the accusations.

“Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air,” the NSA wrote in a rare statement.

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

Though no evidence has come out to corroborate Carlson’s claims, GOP lawmakers including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthySunday shows – Fauci in the spotlight Kinzinger urges Republican leaders to call out ‘garbage politicians’ who play on vaccine fears Investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will resurrect democracy MORE (Calif.) and Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulTrump, DeSantis lead CPAC straw poll Rand Paul vows to introduce public transportation mask mandate repeal Democrat Charles Booker launches Senate challenge against Rand Paul MORE (Ky.) have called for investigations into the.

“There is a public report that NSA read the emails of Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Although NSA publicly denied targeting Carlson, I have serious questions regarding this matter that must be answered,” McCarthy said in a statement shortly after Carlson made his claims.

