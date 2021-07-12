https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/12/cnns-havana-bureau-chief-tweets-from-cuba-that-its-impossible-to-know-the-real-picture-there-because-of-the-internet-blackout/

The best part of this tweet by CNN’s Havana bureau chief is the part where it says it was tweeted from Cuba on an iPhone. Due to the internet blackout there, it’s impossible to get a picture of what’s going on on the ground there.

His responses are full of videos of protests today.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...