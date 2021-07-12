https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/12/cnns-havana-bureau-chief-tweets-from-cuba-that-its-impossible-to-know-the-real-picture-there-because-of-the-internet-blackout/

The best part of this tweet by CNN’s Havana bureau chief is the part where it says it was tweeted from Cuba on an iPhone. Due to the internet blackout there, it’s impossible to get a picture of what’s going on on the ground there.

The Cuban government says there have been no further protests today but impossible to know what the real picture is across the island as much of Cuba remains under an internet blackout. — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) July 12, 2021

You too busy or something? pic.twitter.com/OggoRPrnF3 — Ham (@ChimpNo65) July 12, 2021

Sorry, I’m confused. I thought you were in Cuba. — Cecilia (@chechnight) July 12, 2021

Go outside? — hondo64ou (@hondo64ou1) July 12, 2021

Sooo… you look only where the Cuban government tells you or the internet directs you?

Havana is not that large. Take a walk, dude — garrix (@garrix) July 12, 2021

Dont you have a window or a car? — BROOKE (@theslowercoast) July 12, 2021

Or a phone, maybe? Just spitballin — Charge It 2 Da Game (@ramonlarkin) July 12, 2021

I’ve been seeing it all day. They are getting some messages out. If you cant get them your counterparts in the US can! — BROOKE (@theslowercoast) July 12, 2021

Leave your hotel room, and do your job. — Jorge Leyva (@JorgeLeyva1990) July 12, 2021

Do your job then… — Saudy Hernandez (@laisladesaudy) July 12, 2021

If you were a real journalist you would go there and see for yourself — Polymetis (@Ardeamus) July 12, 2021

I’m sorry, but are you implying that CNN employees REAL journalists? — إبراهيم (@CountOfSharm) July 12, 2021

@cnn this is a disgrace! Get someone on the ground who can cover this! Get in touch with a real cuban journalist who isnt afraid @JimenezEnoa — BROOKE (@theslowercoast) July 12, 2021

It is possible to know what the real picture is if you walk out in the streets and do your job as journalist. And if you can’t get out ask your colleagues @lorenacantoEFE and @AP_respinosa — Rafa G. Escalona (@rafagescalona) July 12, 2021

Go check it out for us pic.twitter.com/v871tpaayT — decommissioned pie bot (@upcuntrydegen) July 12, 2021

Can’t you just… Walk outside and take a look around? — Josh Fields (@partiallypro) July 12, 2021

Why do you get paid to report what everyone else can already see on the internet? — Pat (@Patrick23709879) July 12, 2021

Go outside. Do your job. You have a phone and start recording. — giovanni garr (@GarrGiovanni) July 12, 2021

Hey how did you tweet this with no internet? — Wescz – Carcosan civil servant. (@wescz1312) July 12, 2021

Isn’t CNN offices in the Havana Libre hotel in the center of the city?

Look out of the window… — Hankind (@avnerarik) July 12, 2021

What a disgrace of a journalist. At least have the decency to say that you have no idea what the situation is since the internet has been cut by the very government who’s claiming that there are no protests. — John A. Boudet (@JohnBoudet) July 12, 2021

Yeah. If only there was a profession whose entire fucking job was to go get a real picture. Sure would be nice. Too bad we don’t have that. — DependableDan (@Archangel5847) July 12, 2021

Have you considered looking out a window? — J.A. Sutherland SciFi Books (@JASutherlandBks) July 12, 2021

Gee, if only there was this thing called investigative journalism where you send a reporter to a location and they gather more information about what’s going on there. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 12, 2021

Walk outside and find the hell out, then. I thought you were a journalist. — Stewed Hamm sucks (@StewedHamm) July 12, 2021

Maybe, and just hear me out here, but maybe you should practice some journalism and go find out — FightOn🇺🇸 (@FightOn4America) July 12, 2021

Hopefully the connection at the hotel bar will be re-established soon. — Oh, I went there! (@COProvencal) July 12, 2021

You’re the Havana Bureau Chief of CNN too??? Jesus dude. — Eva_IRL (@EvaInc305) July 12, 2021

Can’t you take a walk, dude? Or do you have to wait for your talking points from the commies running the government? — Victory or Death (@IncognitoMeems) July 12, 2021

Like, literally walk outside dude. Travel around the island. Take video on your cellphone, then upload it from the internet connection you’re using to tweet. Or if you’re not going to do that, tell us why. — FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) July 12, 2021

CNN is a joke. Go report on it pussies. — Rit (@PlatonicGita) July 12, 2021

CNN doesn’t have a single reporter on the ground in Havana? Journalism sometimes requires you do a bit of traditional reporting. It didn’t occur to you to get off your ass and check whether an authoritarian regime might be lying to you? Pathetic. — Ted Davis (@tedsthetruth) July 12, 2021

CNN has someone in Cuba to do reporting like this? I know I’m not a super smart journalist but maybe you should go outside and look around. — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) July 12, 2021

Time to send in some real journalists like Brian Seltzer and Anderson Cooper Vanderbilt. — the count (@Count2PointOh) July 12, 2021

His responses are full of videos of protests today.

Related:

Holy BULLS*IT Batman! State Dept. says ‘peaceful protest’ in Cuba is just Cubans showing ‘concern’ over a rise in COVID cases https://t.co/pyeu90ZK5f — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 12, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

