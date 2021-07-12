https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/columbus-academy-expels-kids-after-moms-raise-hell-over-crt/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Columbus Academy expels children over critical race theory pushback
School teachers are busy this summer coming up with ways to hide CRT. They know you’re on to them -demand transparency.
BELOW: a teacher group explaining “if you can’t say” things sounding like CRT, you can hide it with other words. @realchrisrufo @ConceptualJames pic.twitter.com/e821OIFuge
— Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 6, 2021