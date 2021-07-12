https://100percentfedup.com/conservative-radio-host-and-author-larry-elder-throws-his-hat-into-the-ca-governors-race/

Great news for red voters with the California blues; brilliant conservative radio talk show host and author Larry Elders announced that he is running to replace Democrat incumbent, Gavin Newsom.

Mr. Elder claims he was first approached and urged to run by his respected friend and fellow conservative talker, Dennis Prager. He said he responded to Mr. Prager saying, “Dennis, I thank you for that, but hell no!” Adding, “I think this state is ungovernable”. But then according to Mr. Elder, more and more people came forward, people he knew and respected, all with the same request; you gotta do this!









The addition of Mr. Elder’s name to the list of Republicans vying for the state’s top spot offers a growing number of frustrated Californians hope for a winnable alternative to the far-left direction California has sunk to.

The AP reports:

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Elder said he decided to enter his first campaign after witnessing California’s out-of-control homeless crisis, spiking crime rates, looming water and power shortages, and whipsaw coronavirus lockdowns. Elder’s entry into the race immediately reorders a large GOP field that includes former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018; state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley; reality TV personality and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner; and former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose. He also brings more celebrity sparkle to a race that has lacked a clear front-runner. In a recall election, voters will be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed? And then, who should replace him? Voters will choose from a list of registered replacement candidates. However, the second votes only count if a majority votes yes on the first question. Candidates have until July 16 to file papers to declare their candidacy. With dozens of candidates expected, it’s possible that a winner could top the field with as little as 20% or 30% of the vote. Republicans believe Elder’s presence in the race will help drive up support for the critical first question on the ballot.

The effort to recall Mr. Newsom gained steam as Californians became distrustful and dissatisfied with his handling of the pandemic. His constituents were further infuriated when he was caught dining out with lobbyists and friends at the height of the pandemic, in strict violation of the rules he imposed on his state. That, along with the pathetically shallow “apology” he offered afterward kicked the recall movement into high gear.

People are excited at the prospect of a true conservative running to govern California:

Larry Elder is in the race for California governor. https://t.co/195PK7hBe2 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 13, 2021

