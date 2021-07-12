https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/conservative-radio-host-larry-elder-to-challenge-gov-gavin-newsom-in-california-recall/

California Recall (Kevin Sullian / OC Register / Associated Press) Conservative radio host and author Larry Elder is joining the race to replace incumbent California governor Gavin Newsom (D), who faces a recall election on September 14, according to a report Monday evening by the Associated Press.

Elder, a nationwide figure in the conservative movement, nicknamed “The Sage of South Central,” will join a growing field of Republicans who see Newsom’s recent governing struggles as a sign that the state needs new leadership.

The AP reported : Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. … Elder said he decided to enter his first campaign after witnessing California’s out-of-control homeless crisis, spiking crime rates, looming water and power shortages, and whipsaw coronavirus lockdowns. … Elder’s entry into the race immediately reorders a large GOP field that includes former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018; state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley; reality TV personality and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner; and former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose. He also […]