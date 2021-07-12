https://justthenews.com/government/consumer-prices-rose-09-last-month-54-compared-june-2020-feds?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.9 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6 percent in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.

The increase, for all urban consumers, was the largest 1-month change since June 2008 when the index rose 1.0 percent.

Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment. This was the largest 12-month increase since a 5.4-percent increase for the period ending August 2008, the federal government also said.

The increase keeping inflation at the highest annual rate in 13 years as the U.S. economy continues to recover from the pandemic shutdown, according to The Wall Street Journal.

