July 12, 2021

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday blamed U.S. sanctions, that were tightened in recent years, for the economic woes like medicine shortages and power outages that fueled unusual protests this weekend.

Appearing alongside his cabinet in a televised national address, he reiterated the peoples’ right to defend its system.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Marc Frank in Havana)

