International News Jul 12, 2021 1:22 PM EST
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wants revolutionaries to counterprotest the largest demonstration against the communist regime in decades.
The protests, which saw thousands of Cubans took to the streets of Havana over the weekend, are calling for an end to the communist dictatorship.
Fox News reports that in response to the protest, Diaz-Canel said in an address that “The order to fight has been given – into the street, revolutionaries!”
The call for revolutionary counter protestors is concerning US officials, with White House national security adviser saying on Twitter that the “U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights.”
GOP Senator Ted Cruz, who is the son of a Cuban immigrant, shared his thoughts about the protests on Twitter. He said the Communist Cuban regime will be consigned as the “dustbin of history”.
Democratic socialist senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has remained silent on the freedom protests in Cuba, according toFox News. Sanders previously praised Cuba’s communist regime and Fidel Castro, for its literacy program.
