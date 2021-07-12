https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/curtis-silwa-would-be-the-greatest-mayor-in-nyc-history/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
.@CurtisSliwa is going into neighborhoods no Republican dares to. pic.twitter.com/Uak1fYlIjb
— Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) July 11, 2021
Curtis Sliwa is going into neighborhoods avoided by traditional Republicans.
I was lifting the #GIGLIO with 100 men at the annual Lady of Mt .Carmel Feast in North Williamsburg helping to keep this Italian American tradition alive. It is a 4
ton Statue which is 6 stories high #NYC #curtissliwa #MayorSliwa #tradition #SundayThoughts #teamwork #brooklyn pic.twitter.com/Ttm02B6A6k
— Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) July 11, 2021