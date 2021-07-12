https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/12/daily-dose-of-downey-swindle-rape-kill-grope-burn-assault-but-only-if-you-are-a-leftist-n1461145

Get-Out-of-Responsibility-Free Card

Self-taught “artist” Hunter Biden is selling his paintings to “mystery buyers” at prices up to $500,000. Who can’t see that this is just his newest way of taking bribes? Just like how people paid Bill Clinton $500,000 to speak for an hour when Hillary was secretary of State, or how the Clintons accepted “donations” to their Clinton Foundation–until Hillary lost when the “donations” dried up. Hunter’s scheme is way more clever as it doesn’t involve having to get on a plane or report anything other than a “sale” to those pesky IRS agents.

Hunter Biden also lied on his federal form when purchasing a gun. The firearm ended up in a trash can near a high school. No charges? No problem! I’m sure there are a ton of crackheads who wish they enjoyed that kind of privilege.

WE THE PEOPLE have allowed liberals to get away with it. Andrew Cuomo killed roughly 15,000 elderly New Yorkers because using the USNS Comfort, which was supplied by Trump, would have made the former president look good. Cuomo also refused to utilize field hospitals, including an emergency makeshift hospital set up at the huge Jacob Javits Center. Cuomo lied about the number of people his decisions killed, he gave preferential COVID treatment to family and supporters, and he allegedly groped and/or sexually harassed a Cosby-like number of women. Then he had the stones to take $5 million for a book about his leadership prowess, a book he allegedly bullied some underlings to write. He even threatened to withhold the Trump vaccine from New York–anything to hurt “45” or at least deprive him of credit. Cuomo has not only gotten away with his crimes and nonsense, he is running for re-election. Willfully ignorant lefties will re-elect him in a heartbeat rather than risk having the Empire State fall into the hands of a “despotic” Republican. The man is a miscreant and yet he walks on water. He has the lefty media to thank for that. He became such a media hero that he won accolades and an Emmy, making him the only known serial killer to do so.

Street Thugs

Right now, Cuban communists are going house to house in Cuba, asking people where their allegiance lies. Those that support freedom are beaten in front of their neighbors. Of Cuba’s 11 million people, only about 54,000 own guns, because commies, like Democrats (hint hint), don’t like an armed populace. Now you see why.

“But, Downey, people won’t be pulled from their homes and beaten here in the U.S. for disagreeing.” Except it happened ALL last year. People’s cars were stopped and white drivers were asked, “Do black lives matter?” If they dared say that “all lives mater,” they were pulled from their cars and pummeled. Some were pulled out and attacked for no reason. (Pssst, the new “reason” for assault is the mere accusation that someone allegedly dropped a “racial slur,” but that’s a different story.)

America’s Brown Shirts

Antifa and BLM took over parts of our cities and burned other sections. They attacked anyone with a MAGA hat and sometimes people that simply dared to fly an American flag. They won’t stop because the Biden administration let’s them get away with it all over the country. State-sponsored terrorism has come to the United States. 2020 was the year of America’s Kristallnacht, and it’s not going to stop.

Gestapo

If Antifa and BLM are the Democrats’ brown shirts, then the FBI is their Gestapo. The FBI is arresting elderly people for trespassing in the Capitol on January 6th, yet “peaceful protestors” who attacked cops and federal officers nationwide and set fire to buildings on a near nightly basis are rarely arrested and even less frequently charged. Again, the lefty press has done their job, laughingly painting the Capitol melee as an “insurrection” while stating that cities engulfed in flames were the result of “mostly peaceful” protests.

Hit List

Here are few other abominations that have also gone unpunished:

Rep. Eric Swalwell slept with a Chinese spy and kept his gig.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s driver of 20 years was a spy, and she kept her gig.

There is not only a ton of evidence regarding election fraud, but Democrats are trying to stop people from auditing the election.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and the former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper lied under oath about spying on Americans and weren’t punished.

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson called for outright violence against Trump supporters. She lost her committee assignments but kept her job. Michigan’s beleaguered Gov. Whitmer defended her.

Michigan’s governor, secretary of State, and attorney general are using the Michigan State Police to investigate people who are looking into Michigan’s alleged election fraud.

Biden has a history of sexual harassments and assault that he has never been forced to explain. A victim’s mother actually called The Larry King Show to ask for advice on how to deal with it.

Who Knew?

I wish someone we trusted had just warned us that “if fascism comes to America it will come in the form of liberalism.”

