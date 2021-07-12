https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democrats-unveil-35-trillion-budget-plan-fulfill-biden-promises-without?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Democrats reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion budget plan late on Tuesday night to enact President Joe Biden’s social welfare and family aid promises without the need for Republican votes.

The plan includes spending on climate change, healthcare, and family service programs. Senate Democrats would circumvent the Senate filibuster by using budget reconciliation, according to Politico.

“The budget committee has come to an agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday night, according to The Hill. “The budget resolution with instructions will be $3.5 trillion. “Every major program that President Biden has asked us for is funded in a robust way.”

The deal would also include funding for expanding medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing, which Sen. Bernie Sanders fought to include.

Passing this package via budget reconciliation mirrors what Democrats did on a smaller $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package in March. The Senate Democrats have not released the formal text of the resolution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

