Thousands of people joined together in Miami, Fla., on Sunday to protest in solidarity with the Cubans who are speaking out against their government amid food shortages and high prices.

Thousands of Cubans protested in their country on Sunday against the government of Miguel Díaz Canel, as the island experiences its most difficult economic crisis in decades and a new spike in COVID-19 infections.

The country is also grappling with the U.S. sanctions that were imposed by the Trump administration.

According to The Associated Press, the march on Sunday was one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

Thousands of people in the Little Havana neighborhood on Sunday to demonstrate in solidarity with the Cubans.

Video posted on Twitter shows large groups of people dancing and singing, some of whom are waving flags and holding signs.

There are THOUSANDS of people outside @VersaillesMiami in Miami right now showing solidarity with Cuba. @MiamiHerald Warning: Explicit lyrics pic.twitter.com/GymOMPFxXc — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) July 12, 2021

Cuban Americans in Miami supporting the people of Cuba as they protest in their country. ⁦@nbc6⁩ #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/ReAZauR8lH — Jackie Nespral (@JackieNBC6) July 12, 2021

The Miami Police Department shut down the southwest area between 32nd Avenue and 8th Street for the demonstration. Authorities urged people to “avoid the area until further notice.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressed support for the demonstrations in Cuba and the solidarity being shown in her city, writing on Twitter “We stand united with the Cuban people on the island and across our community at this historic moment in the struggle for freedom, dignity, and basic human rights – may their courageous actions bring about real change and move us closer to the dream of a free Cuba. #SOSCuba”

We stand united with the Cuban people on the island and across our community at this historic moment in the struggle for freedom, dignity, and basic human rights – may their courageous actions bring about real change and move us closer to the dream of a free Cuba. #SOSCuba https://t.co/1YzrPd8UDF — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 11, 2021

