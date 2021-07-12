https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/doj-lied-fully-constructed-us-capitol-lego-set-found-january-6-protesters-home/

The DOJ lied about the “fully constructed” US Capitol Lego set found in the home of a January 6 protester.

According to court records, federal prosecutors alleged 27-year-old Robert Morss directed other protesters during “one of the most intense and prolonged clashes” with Capitol Police officers on the Lower West Terrace on January 6.

Morss, a former Army Ranger, was indicted last month on 9 counts and has been in jail since his arrest pending trial.

Prosecutors argued Morss is flight risk and a threat to the community.

When feds raided Morss’ Pittsburgh home, they found his military fatigues, a military utility bag, 3 firearms and a “fully constructed” Lego set of the US Capitol (gasp).

But the DOJ lied, obstructed justice and defrauded the Court.

“In the original detention memoranda, the undersigned stated that law enforcement found a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.” Please note that after a review of the photographs from the search, there appears to have been a miscommunication and that statement appears to be inaccurate. The Lego set was in a box and not fully constructed at the time of the search, as pictured below.” the DOJ said in a new filing.

Photo of the Lego set in its box:

What else is the FBI/DOJ lying about?

