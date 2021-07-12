http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/RUnyYnhCXP4/index.html

“We’ve seen a resurgence in both engagement ring and wedding band sales as couples start returning to normal life,” Price Blanchard, chief customer officer and executive vice president at Shane Co., a privately held jeweler with stores in 14 cities, told CNN Business. Nuptials that were long postponed because of Covid-19 are finally taking place, with in-person ceremonies and large receptions filled with family and friends.

Fine jewelers say they saw massive spikes in demand and sales in April and May, following more access to Covid-19 vaccinations throughout the United States.

Sales numbers skyrocketed this spring for The Clear Cut, a New York-based engagement ring company that sells its gems online. Customers are on the hunt for engagement rings now because they can “finally travel” and propose on vacation, Clear Cut’s co-founder and chief operating officer Kyle Simon told CNN Business. The company has been inundated with requests from couples who are “fighting for wedding venues,” he said, and sales quadrupled in May 2021 compared to the year prior.

Mark Broumand, founder and president of Mark Broumand Inc., a Los Angeles-based fine jeweler, also saw a huge increase in demand and sales. “Love is what has really propelled everything” during the pandemic, he said. Sales are recovering: In June 2020, the company’s sales fell by 40% compared to the previous pre-pandemic year; June sales for this year are 20% higher than they were in the same month in 2019.