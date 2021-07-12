http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6h2tRvFKkPk/

The establishment media have begun to admit inflation is causing “wild price hikes” for “everything” under the Biden administration.

CNN confessed that “Americans have witnessed some wild price hikes over the past few months. Shortages and supply chain issues across the world have sent the cost to make and move goods soaring and left consumers paying up.”

The Wall Street Journal conceded, “Americans should brace themselves for several years of higher inflation than they’ve seen in decades, according to economists who expect the robust post-pandemic economic recovery to fuel brisk price increases for a while.”

Vox published a story Thursday with the title, “Everything feels more expensive because it is” with a subtitle, “Why are prices going up? Used cars, gas, and groceries seem more expensive because they are.”

The establishment media reported the following prices have increased since President Joe Biden has taken office:

Gasoline, 56.2%

Fuel oil, 50.8%

Used cars and trucks, 29.7%

Airline fare, 24.1%

Motor vehicle insurance, 16.9%

Natural gas (piped), 13.5%

Transportation services, 11.2%

Tobacco and smoking products, 7.3%

Apparel, 5.6%

Electricity, 4.2%

Physicians’ services, 4.2%

Food away from home, 4.0%

New vehicles, 3.3%

Fruits and vegetables, 2.9%

Motor vehicle maintenance and repair, 2.8%

Hospital services, 2.6%

Food, 2.2%

Shelter, 2.2%

Rent of primary residence, 1.8%

Alcoholic beverages, 1.6%

Medical care services, 1.5%

Food at home, 0.7%

Cereals and bakery products, 0.6%

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, 0.1%

Dairy and related products, 0.1%

