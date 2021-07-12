https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/12/fake-news-godfather-dan-rather-claims-people-denying-climate-change-are-the-ones-refusing-the-vaccine-face-plants-majestically-over-stats/

An observation: Dan Rather is a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

Yeah, we see you Gen-Xrs nodding and smiling because YOU GET IT.

Really, it’s just a nice way to say Dan is an embarrassing jack-a*s.

Oh, and since it’s our observation is must be true.

Sort of like ol’ Dan’s observation about EVIL climate-change deniers!

An observation: Many of the same people who say we don’t have to worry about whatever climate change is happening because science and technology will solve it are the ones refusing the vaccine. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 12, 2021

Boy oh boy, our good friends on the Left sure are pushing the idea that it’s only backwoods, redneck, Republican dummies who are refusing to get the vaccine. We hate to break it to them, and to Dan, but that’s just not true. Especially when you have leaders like Louis Farrakhan telling entire Black communities not to get the shot.

But hey, don’t take our word for it.

A million hot takes on this website getting obliterated by this data https://t.co/arwsWzdMft pic.twitter.com/YL7iB9tdUW — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) July 10, 2021

Oops.

You always look the fool with your propaganda, Dan. Have you ever told the truth about anything? https://t.co/VNO9NhnO8A — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) July 12, 2021

Truth is for peons like us lowly Twitchy editors.

Heh.

This isn’t surprising. I am from a hippie area of Southern California and all the anti-vax people I knew there were pretty far to the left ideologically but not into party politics. The idea that only Republicans are anti vax is a Narrative. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021

Yup.

Did you personally contact people refusing the vaccine to ask them that question? If not then it is not an observation but an assumption. And you know what happens when you assume? — Kaytie (@kmhlpn) July 12, 2021

Psh.

That would mean Dan did actual reporting and we all know he hasn’t done that in decades.

The nerve!

***

