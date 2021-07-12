https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/biden-supports-right-businesses-educational-institutions-local

(CNSNews.com) – White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki indicated at a press briefing today that President Joe Biden supports the “right” of businesses, institutions and local governments to mandate that people get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Fauci appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, where host Jake Tapper asked him: “I know you have been very clear that the government isn’t mandating vaccines, but do you think it’s generally a good idea for businesses or school to require vaccinations?”

Fauci responded: “Right. I have been of this opinion, and I remain of that opinion, that I do believe, at the local level, Jake, there should be more mandates. There really should be. We’re talking about a life-and-death situation. We have lost 600,000 Americans already, and we’re still losing more people.

“There have been four million deaths worldwide,” Fauci continued. “This is serious business. So, I am in favor of that.”

At Monday’s White House press briefing, Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Psaki: “Does President Biden agree with Dr. Fauci that at the local level there should be more vaccine mandates.”

He then read Fauci’s comments on CNN to Psaki.

“Well, I would say first, from the federal government—if I remember the context of the question it was about federal mandates. That’s not a decision that we’re making,” said Psaki.

“That’s not, that is not our intention from the federal government,” she said. “There will be decisions made by private-sector entities, by universities, by educational institutions, and even, perhaps by local leaders should they decide that’s how to keep their communities safe. If they decide to make that decision, we certainly support them in that step.”

“The president said on March 11th: ‘My message to you is this: Listen to Dr. Fauci. Is he now saying: Don’t listen to Dr. Fauci? That he doesn’t agree?” Doocy asked.

“I would say what Dr. Fauci was conveying is that there will be decisions made by local leaders, just like there will be decisions made by business leaders, by institutional leaders, on how they can keep their communities safe,” she responded.

“And we support their right to make those decisions,” she said.

Here is a transcript of Doocy’s exchange with Psaki:

