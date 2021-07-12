https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/562640-fauci-and-birx-warned-scott-atlas-was-dangerous

Newly obtained emails show that top public health officials Anthony FauciAnthony FauciIsrael offering third Pfizer dose to adults with weak immune systems Fauci: ‘Horrifying’ to hear CPAC crowd cheering anti-vaccination remarks Ocasio-Cortez knocks Boebert for call to end extra jobless benefits MORE and Deborah Birx Deborah BirxEx-Biden adviser says Birx told him she hoped election turned out ‘a certain way’ Tulane adds Hunter Biden as guest speaker on media polarization The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Supreme Court announces unanimous rulings MORE considered Trump-era White House COVID-19 adviser Scott Atlas Scott AtlasBeware language and the art of manipulation DeSantis rips YouTube over removal of pandemic video Clyburn: Documents show Trump officials helped suppress coronavirus CDC reports MORE and his views on the pandemic to be “dangerous.”

The documents, obtained through public records requests by BuzzFeed News, show the comments were made in August 2020, around the time Atlas was named to his White House role, sparking controversy.

Atlas joined the administration after Trump noticed him during Fox News appearances, where he often downplayed the pandemic. Atlas, who is not an infectious diseases expert, pushed the concept of herd immunity early on in 2020, among other views that earned him scrutiny from health officials.

Just 11 days after Atlas’s nomination to serve in the White House, Birx wrote an email to top health officials that said Atlas was “providing information not based on data or knowledge of pandemics — nor pandemic responses on the ground but by personal opinion formed by cherry picking data from nonpeer reviewed COVID publications.”

“I am more convinced than ever the dangers of Dr. Atlas’ views on the pandemic,” Birx wrote. “Dr Atlas views appeal to a subsection of American citizens and if allowed to gain traction will reverse months of incredibly hard won gains.”

Fauci responded, “I agree and share your concerns.”

“He is a very clever guy and knows the literature (in his own way),” Fauci wrote. “It is in the interpretation of the literature that we differ.”

“I don’t see the President so I don’t have a counter balance opportunity to this Atlas Dogma,” Birx wrote. “Tony and I did not brief the President nor speak to the President between 22 April and the end of July beyond one vaccine briefing in July.”

Atlas ultimately resigned in November, shortly before his tenure was slated to expire.

Birx and Fauci have spoken out publicly about their views on Atlas since they wrote the emails.

Birx confronted former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump, DeSantis lead CPAC straw poll The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not Trump denies fighting with Pence for hiring Lewandowski MORE about Atlas’s increasing influence, and Fauci said in an interview that he “totally” disagreed with Atlas’s views.

