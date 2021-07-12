https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60edd4a0bbafd42ff587dd44
Jenna Ellis has officially left the GOP after Ronna “Romney” McDaniel refused to admit she put her finger on the scale against President Trump during the post-2020 fight for election integrity. The RN…
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticized state Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., on Monday in an…
Security forces raided a militant hideout in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, triggering an intense shootout that killed two soldiers and three militants, the military said. According to a military sta…
CoCo Montrese Facebook Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada made history in June after hosting its first-ever drag show. Guests from the local Las Vegas drag scene performed and took attendees through the …
1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones claimed that “largely due to socialism” Cuba had the “least inequality between black and white people” while speaking on a Vox podcast in 2019….