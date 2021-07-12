https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/fauci-steps-in-to-correct-pfizers-unapproved-science/

If there has been anything of value coming from the one-two gut punch of the Chinese Communist Party’s COVID-19 virus and the Great Reset global oligarchs’ use of that virus to remake the world in their lasting favor, it is that more Americans have been awakened to three truths:

governments lie to their citizens all the time the media lie to the public all the time because science has become a politically-funded tool of government, scientists lie about their research all the time

On Friday Chief Politburo Medical Mandater and Flip-Flopper Anthony Fauci proved that truth trifecta yet again by going on CNN and contradicting Pfizer’s scientific conclusions on the efficacy of its own vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech, two companies responsible for one of the three vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States, released a statement on Thursday touting their progress on a third “booster” shot that they plan to submit to the Food and Drug Administration and other government authorities for approval in the coming weeks.

Their self-congratulatory announcement seemed geared toward neutering recently published medical research from Israel’s Ministry of Health that shows the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine at preventing infection and life-threatening symptoms drops precipitously from 94.5% to 64% after only six months. In fact, Pfizer and BioNTech highlighted the Israeli medical research as matching their own in-house laboratory findings on the diminished effectiveness of their two-shot vaccine treatment and used these combined results to argue for the necessity of a future third jab.

That’s a newsworthy story. The Pfizer vaccine’s usefulness drops sharply in a few short months, and the companies behind its creation believe a third shot is necessary. How did U.S. government scientists respond to this release of information? Within a few hours, the Centers for Disease Control released a statement saying, “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.” Oh, okay, maybe there’s nothing to see here then.

How did the CDC come to this scientific conclusion? They were ever-so-helpful as to give us that answer: “FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary.” That sounds fantastic. Nobody can argue against a “science-based, rigorous process.”

I mean, science should be “science-based,” after all, right? Okay, so give it to us straight, O Wise Government Doctors: is the Pfizer jab about as effective as a coin flip, or has your “rigorous” super-duper government-approved (yet somehow politically agnostic) science found a fatal flaw in the medical research coming out of Israel and Pfizer’s own labs?

Team Fauci’s anwer: “We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed.” Interesting. Let’s breathe this in slowly, so that we don’t miss the subtle nuances of sophisticated scientific argot that might otherwise twist our small, untrained minds into knots. Our government scientists — who deal with such complexities that would befuddle the common American — are certain that Americans don’t need a third shot because Science (in its personified form) has not yet called for it. Boy, oh boy, this is some head-scratching genius that makes one go, “Umm, wow, I’m glad these guys are on our side.”

Wait a second, though. This is so confusing. Israeli science says the Pfizer vaccine putters out after six months. Pfizer science says people who want to survive the great China Virus pandemic better get a third shot. Government science says there’s nothing to see because Science hasn’t shown us anything. Who wins in a contest between Israeli, Pfizer, and Big Government Science, then? Fauci ran to CNN to let us know: “The [Pfizer] CEO, who is a really good guy, got on the phone with me last night and apologized that they came out with that recommendation.”

Oh, wow, I guess that clears things up. In the “rock, paper, scissors” world of science, Government Science wins every time.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla apologized to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci for talking about “science” that hadn’t yet been pre-approved by the federal government. Amazing oversight by someone in charge of a scientific company.

How in the world could anybody who does science for a living forget that crucial stage in the Scientific Method — screen all “science-based, rigorous processes” with the government for certification of truth. These people, you give them a little bit of free agency to make a profit in the market, and all of a sudden they forget who really pays their bills. Unbelievable.

Anyway, thank goodness the High Priest of Science Dr. Fauci stepped in when he did to correct the record on CNN, or Americans might have lost faith and trust in the system. As for the Israeli Ministry of Health and Pfizer, don’t they understand that you can’t sell Americans on a third shot until you first trick them…I mean, convince them to take the first two?

Sheesh, if you let people know that the first two shots go limp in six months, people might start asking why a third jab would be a winner. Or they might even start wondering whether fourth, fifth, and sixth jabs are right around the corner. Heck, if people begin thinking that they’ll have to be injected with experimental gene therapies for the rest of their lives, they might just bolt entirely.

How would Pfizer make money off their misery then? My goodness, don’t these professional scientists know how crony capitalism works? Step 1: keep the U.S. government and its scientific lackeys happy. Step 2: reap financial windfall. Step 3: repeat Step 1.

It’s so simple that even non-scientists can understand. Without government-condoned knowledge, Science would be politicized to no end.

Image: NIAID via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).

