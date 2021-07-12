https://breaking911.com/breaking-fda-to-add-nerve-syndrome-warning-to-jj-covid-vaccine-report/

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will announce in the coming days that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is linked to a serious side effect called Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The Washington Post broke the news.

Out of the 12.8 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson shot, there were fewer than 100 cases of the syndrome, the report said.

The FDA will insist the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh any risks.

The FDA plans to say this week that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been linked to a serious but rare side effect called Guillain-Barré syndrome, according to four people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions. https://t.co/5p5IyPRCp4 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 12, 2021

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. These sensations can quickly spread, eventually paralyzing your whole body.

