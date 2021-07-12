https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/fda-add-new-warning-johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine-related-autoimmune-nerve-syndrome/

The FDA will add a new warning on the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccines related to an autoimmune nerve disorder, according to the Washington Post.

According to WaPo, the Food and Drug Administration will say the J&J Covid jab has been linked to “serious but rare side effects called Guillain-Barré syndrome.”

Guillain-Barré is a disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

Via WaPo:

The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to announce a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine saying the shot has been linked to a serious but rare side effect called Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nerves, according to four individuals familiar with the situation. About 100 Preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré have been detected after the administration of 12.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Monday. The cases have largely been reported about two weeks after vaccination and mostly in men, many aged 50 or older. The Guillain-Barré cases are expected to be discussed as part of an upcoming meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the CDC said. Guillain-Barré syndrome usually occurs at a rate of about 60 to 120 cases each week, according to CDC data. While the cause of the syndrome is not fully understood, it often follows infection with a virus, including influenza, or bacteria. Each year in the United States, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop the illness.

