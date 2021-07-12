https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/12/fully-vaccinated-bubba-watson-will-miss-the-british-open-because-he-was-exposed-to-someone-with-covid-19/

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is fully vaccinated and has cleared the pre-travel COVID-19 tests, but he’s going to miss the British Open because he was exposed to someone with COVID-19:

He says not enough time has passed to ensure others on his charter flight to the UK are safe:

For those wondering, the UK and US Covid-19 guidelines are quite different. Getting on the charter or a commercial flight was not an option available to me after my recent exposure. I don’t make the rules but do have to follow them. — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) July 11, 2021

In other words, “The risk is just too high that he’ll expose other vaccinated people to a disease he doesn’t have”:

“The risk is just too high that he’ll expose other vaccinated people to a disease he doesn’t have.” — Science https://t.co/ZCFONApGFZ — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 11, 2021

“This is complete and total insanity”:

This is complete and total insanity. https://t.co/Ki1x5mnhva — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 11, 2021

And the goalposts keep moving:

This was always about hospitalizations. Not positive tests. This is pure insanity. https://t.co/YbNpVv5ZnO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2021

“We have collectively lost our minds”:

Love Bubba. This is not directed at him. 1) He’s vaccinated.

2) He passed the test.

3) Yet, he still can’t go. We have collectively lost our minds. https://t.co/CJ22ftu1WI — Blayne Barber (@BlayneBarberAU) July 11, 2021

Hideki Matsuyama, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the Rocket Mortgage Classic, is still getting positive PCR test results despite having no symptoms and will also miss the Open:

Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama withdraw from British Open for coronavirus-related reasons https://t.co/Z4T6HJsajm — Post Sports (@PostSports) July 12, 2021

***

