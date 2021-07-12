https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/12/fully-vaccinated-bubba-watson-will-miss-the-british-open-because-he-was-exposed-to-someone-with-covid-19/

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is fully vaccinated and has cleared the pre-travel COVID-19 tests, but he’s going to miss the British Open because he was exposed to someone with COVID-19:

He says not enough time has passed to ensure others on his charter flight to the UK are safe:

In other words, “The risk is just too high that he’ll expose other vaccinated people to a disease he doesn’t have”:

“This is complete and total insanity”:

And the goalposts keep moving:

“We have collectively lost our minds”:

Hideki Matsuyama, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the Rocket Mortgage Classic, is still getting positive PCR test results despite having no symptoms and will also miss the Open:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...