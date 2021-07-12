https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/12/fully-vaccinated-bubba-watson-will-miss-the-british-open-because-he-was-exposed-to-someone-with-covid-19/
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is fully vaccinated and has cleared the pre-travel COVID-19 tests, but he’s going to miss the British Open because he was exposed to someone with COVID-19:
Please read… pic.twitter.com/ryN6tDL2TU
— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) July 11, 2021
He says not enough time has passed to ensure others on his charter flight to the UK are safe:
For those wondering, the UK and US Covid-19 guidelines are quite different. Getting on the charter or a commercial flight was not an option available to me after my recent exposure. I don’t make the rules but do have to follow them.
— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) July 11, 2021
In other words, “The risk is just too high that he’ll expose other vaccinated people to a disease he doesn’t have”:
“The risk is just too high that he’ll expose other vaccinated people to a disease he doesn’t have.” — Science https://t.co/ZCFONApGFZ
— Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 11, 2021
“This is complete and total insanity”:
This is complete and total insanity. https://t.co/Ki1x5mnhva
— Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 11, 2021
And the goalposts keep moving:
This was always about hospitalizations. Not positive tests. This is pure insanity. https://t.co/YbNpVv5ZnO
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2021
“We have collectively lost our minds”:
Love Bubba. This is not directed at him.
1) He’s vaccinated.
2) He passed the test.
3) Yet, he still can’t go.
We have collectively lost our minds. https://t.co/CJ22ftu1WI
— Blayne Barber (@BlayneBarberAU) July 11, 2021
Hideki Matsuyama, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the Rocket Mortgage Classic, is still getting positive PCR test results despite having no symptoms and will also miss the Open:
Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama withdraw from British Open for coronavirus-related reasons https://t.co/Z4T6HJsajm
— Post Sports (@PostSports) July 12, 2021
