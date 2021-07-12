https://www.dailywire.com/news/gingrich-rips-kamala-on-voter-id-looks-more-like-a-fool-than-a-vice-president

Appearing on Fox & Friends Monday morning, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich blistered Vice President Kamala Harris for attacking the GOP’s push on voting rights laws. Harris had stated in an interview with Soledad O’Brien for BET News, “In some people’s mind, that means well, you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t… there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them.”

Gingrich snapped, “Harris looks like a fool more than a vice president,” adding, “I would love to know the last time she Xeroxed something personally.”

Gingrich told Fox & Friends, “Part of what has come out of this, which is fascinating, is a whole range of African-American leaders who have said publicly they are insulted that people like Harris think they are too dumb to be able to get an I.D. And they think they are too dumb to know how to go vote accurately and legally.”

“Remember, this is a period where the city of New York cast 135,000 blank ballots,” he quipped. “I mean, you have a system — the Democrats have this model: anyone who wants to vote can vote no matter how long they’ve been dead, as long as they vote Democrat. And they are for totally open elections as long as they can steal them.”

“But the average American, including, by the way almost all Democrats, about 85% of the country, believe you should have to have a photo I.D. You should be able to identify who you are,” he continued. “You know, most Americans are for everybody who is legal voting. They are for everybody who is legal being counted. But they also understand that (political) machines steal and that machines are desperate to find a few extra votes even if they’re people who haven’t been around for the last 50 years.”

According to a recent Monmouth Poll, 80% of Americans support requiring a photo I.D. to vote.

“So I think this is a dead loser for the Democrats,” Gingrich posited. “I think they are trapped into it. I have noticed a lot of other Democrats other than the president and vice president have been getting away from the issue. The number of Democrats now saying, ‘Oh, I’ve always been in favor of being able to identify who the voters are,’ I think if they want to go down this road, as you said — Harris — I don’t know quite how to say this right — Harris looks like a fool more than a vice president about half the time and I can’t wait for her comments on Cuba if she knows where the island even is.”

“The fact that she runs around — by the way, you know and I know, she hasn’t been in an office supply store in her life. She has staff. So she wouldn’t have any idea where office supply stores are. And I would love to know the last time she Xeroxed something personally or if she even knows what a Xerox machine is,” he concluded.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

