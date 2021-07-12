http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sl6PIGJikHI/

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Monday tore into Vice President Kamala Harris for questioning the competency of rural voters to be able to cast a ballot.

In a recent interview with BET, Harris explained that in some places, people don’t have access to copy their ID because they don’t live near an OfficeMax or a Kinko’s.

Gingrich noted that Democrats are now distancing themselves from claims that requiring voter ID is racist while President Joe Biden and Harris have dug in. He said that Harris “looks like a fool more than a vice president about half the time” with her actions and remarks.

“I think this is a dead loser for the Democrats,” Gingrich told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” of the voter ID pushback. “I think they are trapped into it. I have noticed a lot of other Democrats other than the president and vice president have been getting away from the issue. You have a number of Democrats now saying, ‘Oh, I have always been in favor of being able to identify who the voters are.’ And … if they want to go down this road, as you said, I mean, Harris — I don’t know quite how to say this right — Harris looks like a fool more than a vice president about half the time. And I can’t wait for her comments on Cuba if she knows where the island even is.”

He continued, “By the way, you know, and I know, she hasn’t been in an office supply store in her life. She had staff, so she wouldn’t have any idea where office supply stores are. And I would love to know the last time she Xeroxed something personally or if she even knows what a Xerox machine is.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

