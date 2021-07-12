https://climatechangedispatch.com/global-warming-update-australias-second-coldest-june-on-record/

“Outsiders Weather” and “Ice Age Watch” went on air with this great report a few days ago.

The wonderful Sky News host, Rowan Dean, has the most enjoyable rant at the expense of the climate zealot ideologues and politicians who gathered on a Cornish beach last month but remained oblivious of the direction of weather – and particularly of his own PM, Scott Morrison, who’s failed to notice they’ve just had the second coldest June on record in Australia.

Hopping up to the Great Barrier Reef, we can all breathe again – much to the disappointment of the doom-mongers: not only is it alive and well, but it’s also in amazing health.

GB News, please watch, listen and learn (and enjoy).







I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, where are such feisty and funny reporters on British TV? GB News is included here, I’m afraid. We’re calling you…

Read more at Conservative Woman

