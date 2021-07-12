https://hannity.com/media-room/gloves-off-gingrich-rips-kamala-for-claiming-rural-americans-cant-get-any-voter-id/

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich ripped Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News Monday after the top Democrat claimed “rural” Americans are unable to get Voter ID because they lack access to photocopiers.

“Part of what has come out of this, which is fascinating, is a whole range of African-American leaders who have said publicly they are insulted that people like Harris think they are too dumb to be able to get an I.D. And they think they are too dumb to know how to go vote accurately and legally. Remember, this is a period where the city of New York cast 135,000 blank ballots,” said Gingrich.

“The average American, including, by the way almost all Democrats, about 85% of the country, believe you should have to have a photo I.D. You should be able to identify who you are. You know, most Americans are for everybody who is legal voting. They are for everybody who is legal being counted. … So, I think this is a dead loser for the Democrats. I think they are trapped into it. I have noticed a lot of other Democrats other than the president and vice president have been getting away from the issue,” he added.

“Harris looks like a fool more than a vice president about half the time and I can’t wait for her comments on Cuba, if she knows where the island even is. … You know and I know, she hasn’t been in an office supply store in her life. She has staff. So she wouldn’t have any idea where office supply stores are. And I would love to know the last time she xeroxed something personally or if she even knows what a Xerox machine is,” concluded the former Speaker.

