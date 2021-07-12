https://www.oann.com/greensill-capital-paid-david-cameron-salary-of-over-1-million-a-year-ft/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=greensill-capital-paid-david-cameron-salary-of-over-1-million-a-year-ft



FILE PHOTO: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves his home, as investigations continue into the collapse of Greensill Capital and his failed attempts, as a Greensill employee, to persuade the British Treasury and the Bank of England to include the firm in the UK’s COVID rescue programmes, in London, Britain May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay FILE PHOTO: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves his home, as investigations continue into the collapse of Greensill Capital and his failed attempts, as a Greensill employee, to persuade the British Treasury and the Bank of England to include the firm in the UK’s COVID rescue programmes, in London, Britain May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

July 12, 2021

(Reuters) – Collapsed finance group Greensill Capital paid a salary of more than $1 million a year to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cameron received the salary for his part-time advisory role, which included an attempt to secure government funds for the ailing company, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/3e9SvUf.

Cameron was contracted to work 25 days a year as an adviser to the board and earned the equivalent of more than $40,000 a day, according to the newspaper.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

