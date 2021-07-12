https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/12/guys-cnn-wants-us-all-to-stop-attacking-biden-over-6-gas-because-its-really-not-his-fault-and-he-just-cant-help-it/

You know, maybe CNN should just get down on their hands and knees because that would make reaching Biden’s backside a helluva lot easier.

The arse-kissing was bad under Obama, but this?

As the Puppet in Chief himself would say, ‘C’MON MAN! PURPLE IS MY FAVORITE ICE CREAM FLAVOR AND I FOUGHT THE TALIBAN IN WW1.’

Heh.

President Biden is being attacked for $3 gasoline. But the truth is the White House isn’t to blame for high gas prices — and has few options to lower them. | Analysis by @MattEganCNN https://t.co/DMZtKMHIJJ — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) July 12, 2021

Biden doesn’t have a magic wand?

Welp, he was more than happy to shut down our energy independence the MOMENT he got in office. Maybe if he just stopped that stuff?

Hey, we’re not experts but that just seems to make sense.

Weird, tho, how they’re always higher under democrats and lower under republicans, huh? https://t.co/of9WvH3T4X — Calamity Jen (@CensoredJen) July 12, 2021

Yeah, super weird.

Almost like there’s a reason.

Fill your own tanks with gaslight. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) July 12, 2021

Its absolutely his fault. He personally shut down federal lands to oil and gas leases with the stroke of pen in the first few days of his term. — WWPS Battlechop (@ssnbattlechop) July 12, 2021

Dunno. maybe stop limiting US production? — MomsterMel Gets Away (@MomsterMel) July 12, 2021

Yes, the anti-petroleum agenda has nothing to do with it. Nothing. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 12, 2021

It’s literally his fault & the result of his awful decisions. How much is the Biden administration paying cnn to put out this nonsense? — 🌈😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫💻 (@Autumn__Fox) July 12, 2021

Thank you for being up front about the fact that you’re just a propaganda machine for the Democratic regime. — Barner Cat (@Barner2024) July 12, 2021

Right?

It makes things so much simpler.

