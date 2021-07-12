https://conservativebrief.com/trump-fox-45006/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Fox News host Chris Wallace became the target of former President Donald Trump’s ire in an interview segment on Sunday morning. Since leaving office, Trump has not been shy about denouncing his critics, and has been especially vitriolic in his remarks about his detractors in the media whom he feels wronged him during his tenure as the President of the United States.

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Trump was on the call to talk about his newly announced lawsuit against social media companies responsible for his widespread deplatforming, including Facebook and Twitter.

Earlier this year, Trump was given permanent suspensions from every mainstream social media platform, some of which blamed him for causing the Jan. 6 riot at Capitol Hill, and others of which were simply itching for an excuse to get rid of the man they’d had their guns out for the entirety of his four years in office.

Bartiromo first asked Trump about an article on The Federalist that suggested new evidence indicates that enough illegal votes in Georgia happened during the election to tip the results.

“I want to get your thoughts on what’s taking place right now in Arizona and in Georgia with regard to that as you continue to post and discuss 2020,” she said.

“That’s right. Well the Federalist, they have 35,000 votes, and that’s far more, numerous times more than we need to win that state, but there are many other things in Georgia,” replied Trump. “Georgia was so corrupt, it was so incredibly corrupt, frankly nobody has seen anything like it, and you have a secretary of state, you have a governor that does nothing about it and they have to get on the ball, but 35,000 votes, and this is just one category.”

Trump spoke at some length about the election results in contested states, including Arizona and Pennsylvania, before he shared his thoughts on Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son.

“He knows nothing,” said Trump about the younger Biden. “The great one is three-and-a-half million dollars from Russia. From the wife of the Mayor of Moscow. What was that? I mentioned that at the debate.”

Trump segued immediately into criticism of Wallace, whom he says did not allow him to ask Biden any questions about his son’s dealings with foreign countries, including China, Russia, and Ukraine.

Notably, Wallace served as the debate moderator for one of the presidential debates between Biden and Trump in 2020. Trump had previously called out Wallace for his seemingly one-sided treatment of Trump during the debate.

“Your friend Chris Wallace would not let me ask that question,” said Trump “He said that’s irrelevant. Well, it’s not irrelevant. But the The beauty of it all is he’s going to get a half-a-million dollars a painting. And he’s never painted before! He’s not an artist. He’s never painted. This is just a payoff…”

Following his remarks on Wallace, Trump spoke up about the Jan. 6 investigation, which was proposed by the Democrats to get to the bottom of the highly sensationalized event.

“If they are going to do this very partisan investigation because they couldn’t get support, to get support to do a straight investigation,” said Trump. “A big part of that investigation is the reason people went to Washington, and thats because of the fraudulent presidential election of 2020 and that has to be a part of it.”

