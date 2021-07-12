https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/12/holy-bullsit-batman-state-dept-says-peaceful-protest-in-cuba-is-just-cubans-showing-concern-over-a-rise-in-covid-cases/

No no no, they’re not fighting communism in Cuba, they’re fighting COVID. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Who ARE these people?

Seriously.

Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need. — Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 11, 2021

We get it. If our government actually admits communism sucks (and it does), they’ll tick off their pals in Communist China, not to mention movements like Black Lives Matter and Antifa that continue to push communism and socialism in America.

But c’mon man, this is just a bunch of malarkey!

Cubans chanting ‘FREEDOM’ in front of their Capitol has ZERO to do with a concern over raising COVID cases in their country.

Wow, someone named Julie Chung is lying about communism at the U.S. State Dept. Whodathunkit? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 12, 2021

We wouldn’t be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

I’ll never forget those protests against the German Measles pic.twitter.com/tRDUHJMQm5 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) July 12, 2021

Freakin’ German Measles!

So, this is about COVID?https://t.co/3Z5vTfo4AB — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 12, 2021

TOTALLY.

Clearly, they’re upset about COVID.

Yup.

So the question for you, ma’am, is why does @JoeBiden hate freedom for brown people? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) July 12, 2021

Ouch.

And fair.

The Cuban people are demanding freedom from communism, not a better managed pandemic response. It figures this would be our thoroughly corrupt and incompetent State Department’s misguided response to a fundamental human rights issue.#CubaLibreDeComunismo — Cruadin (@cruadin) July 12, 2021

Don’t believe your lying eyes, man.

Laura Ingraham nailed it – sadly, she’s right:

Cubans have always been more pro-America than most State Dept employees. https://t.co/u2QewlzaKB — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 12, 2021

Ouch.

But don’t worry, our government is all over it and stuff.

They are even strongly condemning any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters.

And we know how scared communists are of ‘strong condemnations’ from Joe Biden.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry.

The U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights. https://t.co/FjI8bUHoQE — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) July 12, 2021

I’m sure the Cubans who are fighting for their literal freedom are super happy to hear this, Jake.

“Any violence etc.”? Like, from a meteor or a dragon, you mean? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) July 12, 2021

Spineless bastards already calling for a peaceful end to the demonstrations. Democrats can’t even understand why the Cubans are complaining. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) July 12, 2021

They do, they just don’t care.

This is what people who live under repressive regimes display when looking for liberty and hope. None of these people have the right to protest in these countries. To do so will mean arrests, political imprisonment and even death. Do better.#CubaSOS pic.twitter.com/uT1VHPukmZ — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) July 12, 2021

From “the shot heard around the world”, To “strongly condemn any violence”. America. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) July 12, 2021

Sad. So sad.

***

Related:

Fake News Godfather Dan Rather claims people denying climate change are the ones refusing the vaccine, FACE PLANTS majestically over STATS

‘LITERALLY racist’ : Liz Wheeler wipes the FLOOR with Marc Lamont Hill for his comments on ‘all white people being racist’ (watch)

MIC DROP x 1000: Tim Young TRIGGERS smug Joy Reid in back and for after she ‘plays’ dumb in attempt to trash Rob Schneider

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

