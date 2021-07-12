A California hotel canceled an “America First” rally after learning Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene were slated to be featured speakers.

The duo of GOP lawmakers was slated to speak at an “America First” rally at Pacific Hills Banquet and Event Center in Laguna Hills, California, in July, but the event was canceled by the venue over concerns about Gaetz and Greene being the featured speakers.

“As soon as we found out who the speakers were, we immediately canceled it,” venue general manager Javad Mirtavoosi told the Orange County Register on Friday. “We just thought it would be best for our facility to cancel.”

Flyers promoting the event began circulating on social media last week, but the two Trump-supporting lawmakers have now been forced to search for another venue.

Gaetz and Greene have both become controversial figures within the GOP in recent months, with Gaetz facing accusations of having a sexual relationship with a minor and Greene being removed from her House committees over comments she made before being elected that critics said promoted far-right causes and conspiracy theories. Greene later generated more controversy by comparing mask and vaccine mandates to the actions of Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

Gaetz has denied the allegations against him, while Greene has apologized on multiple occasions for her controversial rhetoric.

The two Republicans were also both linked to a plan to create a caucus dedicated to the idea that the United States is based on Anglo-Saxon traditions, but the group was scrapped amid public criticism and pushback from within the GOP in April.

“We just want to stay clear of that,” Mirtavoosi said.

Gaetz and Greene have continued to sell tickets to the event while they search for a new venue, according to Greene campaign spokesman Nick Dyer.

“We’re very close to securing a location that will proudly host our America First Rally with Congresswoman Greene and Congressman Gaetz,” Dyer told the Orange County Register.

The offices of Gaetz and Greene did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s requests for comment.