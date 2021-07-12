https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-panel-votes-repeal-2001-2002-war-authorizations?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The House Appropriations Committee approved amendments Tuesday to repeal the 2001 and 2002 war authorizations, which the United States used to approve the war against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq.

“It’s time for us to restore the balance to this Constitution. Enough is enough. Congress needs to act,” California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee said while debating on the amendment on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

The passing of Lee’s amendment is the latest measure regarding war authorization laws. In June, the House passed a bill to repeal the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force. The House also passed another group of bills to repeal a 1991 and a 1957 AUMF, which allowed authorizations for military actions in the Middle East.

The push to repeal the AUMF’s, mostly by Democrats, came after President Biden launched airstrikes against Iran-backed militia groups in Syria in February.

The AUMF’s allow the president to circumvent Congressional war powers to order military forces to other countries, rather than appeal to Congress to declare a war.

