FILE PHOTO: A man receives a Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi FILE PHOTO: A man receives a Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

July 12, 2021

(Reuters) – India reported on Monday 37,154 new COVID-19 cases and 724 new deaths in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

