A homeowner near Battle Ground, Washington, told authorities an intruder got past a locked driveway gate just before 10 p.m. Thursday, made his way to the front door of the residence, and demanded to be let inside, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office told KGW-TV.

The 911 caller indicated the intruder was an “unknown and unwanted man,” the Oregonian reported. The 911 caller also said the man was upset and agitated, KGW noted.

What happened next?

The homeowner grabbed a handgun and answered the door to speak to the intruder, the station said, adding that the other residents hid in a back bedroom while staying on the phone with 911.

The intruder tried to move past the homeowner and into the residence — which is near Northeast 176th Avenue and 202nd Street in unincorporated Clark County, the Oregonian said — but the homeowner tried to calm the intruder and speak to him on the front porch, KGW reported.

At one point the intruder told the homeowner to shoot him, or he’d “go after” or “hurt” his wife, the station said.

The homeowner was still trying to calm down the man when the man assaulted him, the Oregonian reported, citing the sheriff’s office. The homeowner then shot the man, who died at the scene, sheriff’s officials added the paper.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately identify the homeowner or the man who was killed, the Oregonian added.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowner and residents have cooperated with the investigation and no arrests have been made, KGW reported. The sheriff’s office added to the station that there are no outstanding suspects, and there is no danger to the public.

The major crimes unit and tactical detective unit from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene, KGW added.

