As we told you earlier today, Texas Democrats are leaving the state (for DC) so the Republicans can’t pass some planned legislation. It’s similar to a filibuster, with a slight difference:

Here’s a picture of the Dems en route to DC, and it’s a multi-leveled eye-roller:

Just imagine the lib cable nets if these were Republicans!

The next level of irony is that these jet-set Dems are climate change alarmists:

Dems like these only want you to pay attention to what they say, NOT what they do!

Because SCIENCE, or something.

